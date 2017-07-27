‘The Emoji Movie’ cast reveals their favorite emoticons, apps
-
Charlie Hunnam reveals he almost didn’t get cast in ‘King Arthur’
-
Strangers help man who lost beloved movie collection, home to wildfire
-
Free Friday Giveaway: Mother’s Day gifts for your special lady
-
Pregnant woman kicked off NJ Transit bus to New York while ticket app was down
-
Tech gift ideas for ‘dear ole dad’
-
-
‘Girls Trip’ cast renames PIX11 morning crew
-
Kala Rama’s favorite ‘Food in my Hood’ spot
-
Oji shows off her favorite ‘Food in my Hood’ spot
-
Underground ‘invite-only’ app lets users change skyscraper lights in Manhattan
-
These are the summer movies to watch out for:
-
-
Smoke billows from Bronx home as firefighters battle blaze
-
Entrepreneur doesn’t honor pledge to Howard, fails to pay more than $13k
-
Transit alerts: Sign up for mobile and email notifications from PIX11