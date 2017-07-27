Suffolk County cop charged after allegedly forcing woman he arrested to perform oral sex on him

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. –– A Long Island officer was charged after allegedly forcing a woman he arrested to perform oral sex on him, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

Christopher McCoy, 38, an officer with Suffolk County police department was charged with a civil rights violation because he allegedly abused an arrestee inside a precinct, officials said. The offense was announced by Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Bridget M. Rhode and Assistant Director-in-Charge, FBI Williams F. Sweeney, Jr.

“Police officers are held to a high standard, as they should be, and they certainly don’t have the authority to disrespect any human being,” Sweeney said. “This type of conduct threatens the reputation of the vast majority of law enforcement officials who serve each day with honor integrity.”

McCoy arrested the victim on March 16 as she was the subject of several outstanding warrants in connection with unresolved vehicle and traffic offenses, according to the police complaint. She was taken to the First Precinct in Wyandanch.

During the arrest processing, while McCoy was alone with the victim in the precinct’s juvenile room, he forced her to perform oral sex. Upon her release, she reported the sexual assault, according to US District Attorney news release.