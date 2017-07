CHELSEA, Manhattan — Fire crews are responding to reports of a water main break in the areas of Chelsea and Greenwich Village.

A report of a water main break at West 14th Street and Seventh Avenue, bordering the two Manhattan neighborhoods, was made at 8:38 a.m., FDNY said.

It was not immediately clear if there were street closures.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.