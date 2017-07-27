Ohio carnival tragedy spurs ride shut down at New Jersey fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEHOLD, N.J. — One person is dead and seven others are hurt after an entire row of a carnival ride flew off and catapulted riders to the ground in Ohio.

A similar ride in operation at the Monmouth County Fair was shut down on Wednesday night after the ride vendor, Reithoffer Shows, heard about the tragedy.

“As a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of all the fair-goers, they took the step to take it out of service until they receive further information,” said Matt Coleman, assistant superintendent of Monmouth County Parks.

State inspectors did scrutinize every ride in Freehold before the fair welcomed 15,000 people onto the grounds yesterday, which was opening day.

“All the rides here are safe,” said Coleman. “The fair is open. We have plenty of great acts and entertainment for the family to see.”

In Ohio, an investigation is underway to determine what caused the ride to malfunction.

"I heard a girl scream 'Help!' and I look over and I see someone fly out and then I see it slam flat into the ground,” said an eyewitness.

"We will get to the bottom of this,” said Ohio Governor John Kasich. "It's kind of hard to imagine that you have family that goes to a state fair and those calls come that there was a terrible accident, a terrible tragedy and someone you loved was involved."