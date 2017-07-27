Late comedian Rodney Dangerfield gets respect with new plaque in Queens hometown

KEW GARDENS, Queens –– Late stand-up comedian and actor Rodney Dangerfield will get some hometown respect in his old Queens neighborhood next week.

The plaque honoring Dangerfield will be put on display on the opening night of the Kew Gardens Festival of Cinema on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. It will be placed in a garden between Austin’s Ale House’s Trackside Cafe and the Kew Gardens LIRR station.

The commemoration was spearheaded by a group of students from the Aquinas Honor Society of the Immaculate Conception School in Jamaica Estates who thought of the idea to honor Dangerfield, according to DNAinfo. The children reached out to the comedian’s widow, Joan Dangerfield and worked to create the plaque.

The actor’s signature catchphrase, “I don’t get no respect” will reportedly be featured on the plaque. The award will mention his early life in Kew Gardens and major achievements throughout the funnyman’s career. It also lists some of his more notable movie credits, including “Caddyshack,” Easy Money” and “Back to School.”

Dangerfield was born in Deer Park, Long Island before moving to Kew Gardens in Queens during the 1930s when he was 10 after his parents divorced, according to “A Picture History of Kew Gardens,” a website dedicated to the neighborhood’s history. Dangerfield and his mother lived in a two-story Tudor building on Austin Street, not far from where his plaque will be unveiled next Friday.