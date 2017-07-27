June Foray, voice of Rocky the Squirrel and many more, dead at 99

The legendary voice actress June Foray, who brought Rocky the Flying Squirrel and other iconic characters to life, has died, just shy of her 100th birthday, according to her friend Dave Nimitz., who is cited in multiple reports.

Foray voiced numerous animated characters during her 71-year-career, including Natasha Fatale from “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show,” Granny from “Looney Tunes” and “Space Jam,” Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Lucifer the cat from “Cinderella,” Grandmother Fa from “Mulan,” and the doll “Talky Tina” on “The Twilight Zone.”

She also lent her voice to characters in “The Flintstones,” “The Dudley Do-Right Show,” “All-New Dennis the Menace,” “Duck Tales,” “Thumbelina,” and Disney’s Adventures of the Gummi Bears.

Foray won a Daytime Emmy in 2012 for “The Garfield Show,” and a Grammy in 1968 for her voice performance as Cindy Lou Who in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

This obituary will be updated.

Voice actors and other celebrities reacted to Foray’s death on social media.

R.I.P. voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel & many others, #JuneForay. This comedy legend populated my childhood with her vast vocal talents. https://t.co/J5Pe2EkO3Y — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 27, 2017

Farewell, Rocky… Adios, Natasha… we’ll never forget you or the woman who gave you life. Remembering #JuneForay https://t.co/ciOq4T1YeX pic.twitter.com/wp2daUA9v4 — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) July 27, 2017

Sad news. We've lost one of the best voice actors ever. RIP June Foray https://t.co/3D8a2tOz78 — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 27, 2017

Rest in Peace #JuneForay Your light will be missed pic.twitter.com/xDGI6o3Ei8 — Sandy Fox (@SandyFoxWorld) July 27, 2017

How did they pack so much talent into one person? RIP #JuneForay, one of my favorite people in the animation industry. — Rich Moore (@_rich_moore) July 27, 2017

Watch videos of Foray’s work:

