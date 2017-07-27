Gov. Cuomo sets opening date for new Tappan Zee Bridge next month

NEW YORK –– Gov. Cuomo announced the opening date for the new Tappan Zee Bridge Thursday morning.

The first span of the new Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge will open on August 25, Cuomo said at a breakfast event in New York City.

The bridge named after Cuomo’s father and former New York governor will cost nearly $4 billion. Traffic on the current, aging Hudson River crossing will move onto to the new one beginning in late August.

