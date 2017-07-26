× Twin boys, age 3, drown in backyard pool on Long Island

MELVILLE, Long Island — Twin toddlers died Wednesday when they drowned in their backyard pool on Long Island, police in Suffolk County said.

A 911 call came in about 8:40 a.m. from a home on Holly Court in Melville, police said. The 3-year-old boys were found in the family’s pool, which chopper footage shows was filled with murky green water.

The boys’ deaths appear, at present, to be an accident, police said. Detectives with the department’s homicide squad are investigating.

The Town of Huntington will assess whether the pool violated any town regulations, but it appears the property was in compliance, police said.

The house was sold last month, according to online real estate aggregators.