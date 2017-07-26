Prisoner escapes Rikers; facility on lockdown: sources

RIKERS ISLAND — Rikers Island is on lockdown Wednesday after a prisoner escaped, according to law enforcement sources.

It happened just before 9 p.m.

Sources say the prisoner escaped from the Anna M. Kross Center. Sweeps of all buildings are underway.

Multiple agencies are responding to Rikers.

It is unclear how long the prisoner has been missing.

Rikers Island is New York City’s main jail complex, as well as the name of the island on which it sits, on the East River between Queens and the mainland Bronx, adjacent to the runways of LaGuardia Airport.

