NY celebrity chef Roble Ali cooks up some recipes for PIX11 viewers

New York’s Very Own, Chef Roble Ali, has cooked for some serious A-Listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Johnny Depp and the Obama’s.

This morning he’s cooking for us!

http://www.robleandco.com/

http://streetsbk.com/

Instagram: @ChefRoble

Twitter: @ChefRoble

Everyday People Event:

La Marina

Saturday 7/29

3pm-10pm

For tickets: https://everydayarena.splashthat.com/

Recipes:

Summer Tomato Salad with Ricotta Cheese and Tomato-Olive Oil Vinaigrette

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 lbs assorted fresh tomatoes, washed, cores removed in larger tomatoes and cut into random pieces

1 cup ricotta cheese

4 ea medium basil leaves

¼ cup very thin sliced red onion, held in ice water (this removes some of the strong, raw onion flavor)

coarse sea salt

extra virgin oil for drizzling

For bread crumbs-

½ cup panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tbsp fresh oregano, chopped

½ tbsp fresh thyme leaves

salt and pepper

For Vinaigrette-

1 cup fresh tomatoes, de-seeded, roughly chopped

1 piece of sun dried tomato

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tbsp honey

1 ea garlic clove, sliced in half lengthwise, green middle removed

2 ea medium basil leaves

½ tsp coarse sea salt

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1- To start the vinaigrette, bring 1 cup of water to a boil, remove from the heat an add the slice of sun dried tomato to rehydrate. Soak for 30 minutes. In the mean time gather the rest of your ingredients. Remove the piece of tomato and give it a rough chop. Add all of the ingredients, except the olive oil into a blender and blend on high for 30-45 seconds until everything is smooth and homogeneous. Reduce speed to medium and slowly drizzle in the olive oil to blend. Set aside at room temperature while preparing the other ingredient.

2- For the bread crumbs, place a medium sized pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and bread crumbs. Stir continuously for 3-4 minute or until the crumbs turn golden brown. Transfer the toasted crumbs to a bowl and combine the oregano, thyme, salt and pepper.

3- To serve, remove the sliced onion from the ice water and dry with paper towels. Evenly distribute the ricotta on 4 plates, spreading it on the middle of the plate in a circular shape. Season the ricotta with sea salt and a drizzle of Capatriti olive oil. Place the sliced tomatoes on the ricotta cheese, lay sliced onions on and around the tomatoes, drizzle with a few spoonfuls of tomato-olive oil dressing, season with sea salt, sprinkle with toasted bread crumbs and finish with freshly torn basil leaves.

Peach and cherry olive oil upside down cake with vanilla ice cream and mint

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

2 ea peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced

1 cup fresh cherries, pitted and cut in half

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup dark brown sugar

Your favorite vanilla ice cream

8 ea mint leaves

For cake batter-

1 1/3 cup all purpose flour

1 cup sugar

2 tsp baking powder

4 ea large eggs, separated

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp lemon zest

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1- Mix together the olive oil and brown sugar and spread on the bottom of a 10 inch cast iron or oven proof pan. Sprinkle the thyme leaves over the sugar mixture and lay in the peach and cherry slices in a concentric circle. Set aside.

2- Preheat your oven to 350F.

3- For the cake batter, add the flour, 2/3 of the sugar, baking powder and salt together and mix. In a separate bowl, whisk together the yolks, lemon juice, zest, olive oil, and vanilla together until well blended. Incorporate in the dry mixture until just combined. Careful not to over mix this part. Place the pan of fruit on the stove over medium flame. In a separate bowl, whip the egg whites while gradually adding in the remaining sugar until foamy and stiff. Immediately fold the egg whites into the cake mixture with a rubber spatula. Pour the cake batter into the pan and spread evenly. Place in the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a cake tester or toothpick comes out clean when inserted. Rest for 5 minutes and carefully flip the cake onto a wire cooling rack over a cookie sheet.

4- Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and torn mint leaves.