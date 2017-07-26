Man pulls out gun, robs fried chicken restaurant in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are searching for information to help identify a man who robbed a fried chicken take-out restaurant, cops said.

The armed robbery took place around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at Kennedy’s Chicken and Grill on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, police said.

A man seen in surveillance footage displayed a handgun, demanded money and handed a black plastic bag to the employee at the restaurant. The employee gave around $1,000 in cash to the suspect, police said.

The thief was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and a black shirt and pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.