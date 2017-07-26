Kitchen contractors accused of bilking customers for $105K now face charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENAFLY, N.J. — Kitchen contractors Nick and Rose Sirico are now facing criminal charges, four months after PIX11 first reported on the many complaints against them.

The Siricos owned WoodArt Kitchen Design Studio in Tenafly, New Jersey.

In April, we reported that the couple, who live in Oradell, New Jersey, allegedly bilked three families in their neighborhood out of a combined $105,000.

"He was supposed to order the cabinets back in September and he never did," David Dankin said.

Dankin claims he and his wife are out almost $50,000 for work the Siricos never finished, leaving them with no electricity or running water along with barren walls where the kitchen cabinets were supposed to be.

Bill McGoey lives down the block and was friends with Nick. He paid almost $30,000 for cabinets that were never delivered. He said Nick stopped showing long before the job was finished, wouldn’t return calls or emails, and the WoodArt showrooms in Tenafly and Westwood were shut down.

“I just want him to talk to me,” McGoey said.

An Oradell police detective told the angry homeowner they’d have to sue the Siricos in civil court, and two of them have filed suit because what the contractors allegedly did is not criminal.

However, the Siricos now stand accused of a number of crimes in Tenafly. Nick has been charged with theft by deception and theft of property. Rose faces one count of theft by deception, for allegedly cheating two more families. The families paid almost $50,000 for kitchen cabinets they never received. The Siricos have both pleaded not guilty.

Nick Sirico has already pleaded guilty to theft by deception in the case of Elliot Cohen.

Cohen, like all the other victims, paid for cabinets that were never delivered. In November, a judge ordered Nick to pay $42,000 in restitution to Cohen, $1,000 a month over 42 months. However, Cohen hasn’t received a penny, and Nick Sirico has been called back into court for his failure to obey the judge’s order.

When the Sirico’s came to court on June 21, we were waiting for them and asked the couple about the charges against them and the complaints from the three Oradell families.

Both Nick and Rose refused to comment. In court, the case was postponed and no new date set because Rose Sirico’s attorney is involved in a murder trial. We’ll keep you posted.

