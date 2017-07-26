ICE arrests 114 undocumented immigrants in New York enforcement action

NEW YORK – Immigrations officers arrested more than 100 undocumented immigrants during a recent operation, officials said.

The 11-day enforcement action, which ended Saturday, focused on New York City and the surrounding counties, with the bulk of the 114 arrests in the boroughs. About 70 percent of the people arrested had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses, and fraud.

“Our nation has a proud history of immigration, but we are also a nation governed by laws specifically designed to protect its citizens and residents,” said Thomas Decker, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York. “Regardless of politics, ICE will be diligent in its responsibility to find those who come to the United States to prey upon our communities and ultimately return them to their home countries.”

Most of those arrested were men and the individuals came from 35 different countries.