Several beaches closed in NJ due to high bacteria levels; advisories issued for dozens more

NEW JERSEY –– A warning if you’re planning to hit the beach in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The New Jersey department of environment protection closed three beaches at the Jersey Shore due to high bacteria levels. And there are advisories in effect for 31 other beaches.

Officials blame the problem on heavy rain and beaches that have poor runoff systems.

The beach closings will remain in effect until testings indicate bacterial levels are below standard. Advisories typically don’t lead to closings, officials said.

For a full list of affected beaches, check them out here.