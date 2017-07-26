Gun-wielding man, woman on crime spree in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Police are on the lookout for the culprits behind a crime spree in Brooklyn that started last week, officials said Wednesday.

Two people with a gun stole from a deli on July 17 in the first incident, police said. They also made a 66-year-old man in the deli empty out his pockets and give them his cash.

Just one person was behind the second incident the next day, police said. The culprit stole $700 and a cell phone from another deli.

Almost every day since then, people have held up employees at Brooklyn delis and groceries, police said. They also stole from a 7-11 convenience store and Crown Fried Chicken.

The single culprit in the Crown Fried Chicken incident stole $1,000 after threatening people inside with a gun, police said.

There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents. More than $3,000 was taken across the eight robberies.

Police have asked for help identifying the culprits.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).