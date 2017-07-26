El Museo Del Barrio hosts pop-up party to celebrate 90s hip hop

Imagine going to the museum to dance the night away! Tonight, you will be able to do just that.

El Museo Del Barrio is hosting a block party called “Uptown Bounce: Hecho en El Barrio” that is free and open to the public.

The pop-up installation is honoring a Harlem couple who dressed almost all of the hip hop artists in the 90s.

The event put on by the El Museo del Barrio and the Museum of the City of New York is happening on Wednesday, July 26, and it’s free and open to the public.

It is part of their “Uptown Bounce” series, which highlights local people, places and businesses that have been instrumental in putting Harlem on the map.

Part of the exhibit will feature designs from the Harlem Haberdashery store which has styled some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

The event is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 26. Attendees can RSVP here.