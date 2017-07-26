City Harvest mobile markets bring fresh produce to you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — City Harvest provides over three million pounds of fresh produce – including sweet potatoes, grapefruit, apples, cabbage, carrots, squash, and collard greens – to nearly 10,000 households each year through these FREE mobile markets.

Click here for the locations where city harvest holds their mobile markets for families in need to get fresh produce.

Background on City Harvest and mobile markets: A

Mobile Markets are part of City Harvest’s Healthy Neighborhoods initiative, which work to increase the availability of affordable fruits and vegetables in low-income communities and provide nutrition education and resources for residents to maintain a wholesome, food-secure diet.

· Community members gather in farmers market settings, where they receive fresh produce and participate in cooking demonstrations to learn how to make healthy meals.

This Mobile Market serves 400 households, and our second Mobile Market in the South Bronx, at St. Mary’s, serves an additional 325 households.

Residents who live in zip code 10451 are eligible to attend this market.

This market operates on the second Saturday and fourth Wednesday of each month.

· Since 2004, City Harvest has distributed over 9 million pounds of fresh produce – including sweet potatoes, grapefruit, apples, cabbage, carrots, squash, and collard greens – to New Yorkers in need through these markets, and has engaged the support of thousands of volunteers, many of whom live in the communities where they work.

· City Harvest pioneered food rescue in 1982 when they saw the abundance of excess food and recognized the practical purpose it could serve in filling the plates of New Yorkers in need.

· Since City Harvest was founded nearly 35 years ago, it has rescued over 600 million pounds of good food and redirected it to help feed hungry New Yorkers.

· Today, nearly 1.4 million New Yorkers struggle to put meals on their tables and City Harvest has scaled up their efforts to fight hunger.

· City Harvest collected 55 million pounds of excess food last year—from supermarkets, restaurants, GrowNYC greenmarkets, meal kit companies like Blue Apron, farms, on line grocers like Fresh Direct, and more—and deliver it free of charge to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs across the five boroughs.