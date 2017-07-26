Bronx man turns himself into police after fatally stabbing person who flipped middle finger at him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — The 47-year old Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a young man to death overnight turned himself in to police Wednesday, police said.

Juan Garcia, who's been arrested three times before on assault charges, turned himself in with a lawyer, officials said. He allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Billy Sierra after Sierra flashed the middle finger at him.

Garcia and a group of men were on the side of the road Tuesday night after getting into an unrelated fender bender near the intersection of Hollers and Huguenot Avenues, police said. Sierra and his friend drove past the crashed Camry and taunted the men.

Enraged, Garcia jumped into the Camry and followed Sierra, police said. He caught up with them and allegedly stabbed Sierra in the shoulder.

Sierra and his friends tried driving to the hospital, but they pulled over and called 911 after just a mile, officials said. The 25-year-old did not survive the stab wound.

Police charged Garcia with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.