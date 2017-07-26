Bronx grandma fights to have hallways, lobby cleaned up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Kimberly Abrams lives in the Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx, and says trash is taking over her neighborhood.

"You can't even get in and out of the building and I'm disabled," said Abrams.

Abrams says on any given day, her hallways, lobby, and the area in front of her front door are covered in trash.

"It's disgusting. There needs to be more workers cleaning up. And trash bins for people to dump trash in an organized way," said Abrams.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, "Every NYCHA resident deserves to live in a safe, clean home. We are working with our TA President and keeping a close eye on the area to ensure this development is kept clean for our residents.”

