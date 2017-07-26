‘Atomic Blonde’ star Charlize Theron cracks up with Oji

BERLIN –– She’s atomic. She’s blonde. She’s Charlize.

And she didn’t come to play in the action-packed spy flick “Atomic blonde.”

PIX11’s Oji caught up with star Charlize Theron in Berlin to talk about the movie..and since the stunts and fight sequences are no joke, Oji decided to crack as many jokes as she could.

Whether or not she succeeded is a whole other story.

You can check out the interview below to find out if Theron cracks up; and also check out “Atomic Blonde” when it opens this Friday.