2 arrested in Queens in death of nursing aide found on highway

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Police say a man and a woman have been arrested in New York City in connection with the death of a nursing aide found alongside a road in Maine last week.

Maine State Police say 37-year-old Carine Reeves and 19-year-old Quaneysha Greeley, formerly of Lewiston, Maine, were being held on fugitive-from-justice charges on Wednesday. They said the Maine attorney general’s office has authorized murder charges against them. It wasn’t immediately known if Reeves and Greeley had lawyers.

The pair were arrested in the Laurelton section of Queens around 8 a.m., police said. Both will be charged with murder when they are brought back to Maine. They are being held at Queen’s Central Booking and will appear in Queen’s County Criminal Courthouse on Thursday.

State police say DNA was used to confirm the identification of 55-year-old Sally Shaw, whose body was found along Route 193 in Cherryfield, Maine, on July 19. Police say a 2017 black Chevy Impala found crashed several miles away was rented in her name in Bangor.

Investigators haven’t said how Shaw died.