Tichina Arnold dishes on ‘Daytime Divas,’ upcoming singing gigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Her new show is called “Daytime Divas” but that doesn’t stop her from being a diva in the morning too.

Tichina Arnold stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to talk about her new show on VH1, which premiered on June 5th.

“Daytime Divas” gives viewers a behind the scenes and inside look at what it takes to work on fictional a daytime talk show called ‘The Lunch Hour’ (think “The View”).

Tichina plays off-color comedian Mo Evans (think Joy Behar) who is constantly butting heads with Vanessa Williams’ character Maxine.

New episodes of VH1’s “Daytime Divas” premier every Monday at 10 p.m.