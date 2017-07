MOTT-HAVEN, the Bronx — Three people were stabbed in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries at East 138th Street and Brook Avenue​ around 3:30 p.m., officials said. They went to Lincoln Hospital for treatment themselves.

No arrests have been made.

Identifying information was not immediately available on the victims.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.