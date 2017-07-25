NEW YORK — Trying to get your child into science, with little success? Maybe the theater can help. “The Physics Show” is headed to off-Broadway.
‘The Physics Show’ brings science to off-Broadway
-
‘Indecent’ stars Adina Verson and Katrina Lenk bring the scandal to the Broadway stage
-
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
-
Broadway actors, dancers show off summer swim styles
-
‘Me The People’ — New Off-Broadway Musical takes aim at ‘self-dealing Trump’ administration
-
Mommy blogger Lyla Gleason on creative, parent-approved activities
-
-
NYC joins cities around the world marching to defend science
-
Broadway Profiles: And the Tony Goes To …
-
10-time Tony Award winning producer, Daryl Roth, shares her journey to Broadway
-
PIX11 anchors stuff their face with ‘Waitress’ pies
-
Ben Platt celebrates top high school performers at annual Jimmy Awards
-
-
Titus Burgess hosts free Times Square concert featuring Broadway stars
-
Winners announced for 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards
-
Panic! At The Disco frontman, Brendon Urie, steps on to Broadway in ‘Kinky Boots’