Queens barber, beloved member of community fatally shot in vehicle

QUEENS — A master barber was shot in the head and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Queens early Tuesday, according to officials, who are searching for his killer.

Zanu Simpson was killed while sitting in the driver’s seat of a BMW, police said. They first responded to a 911 call of a man shot near South Conduit and Lansing avenues around 12:15 a.m.

Simpson was found with a gunshot wound to his head, and unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old, who had no criminal record, had just left a nearby bar and grill when he was killed, according to police sources.

Now friends, like Samantha Lowe, who has known Simpson since high school, are mourning his death.

"I wanna let everyone know, he wasn’t a bad person. This happened to a really great guy. ... The community loved him," Lowe said.

Simpson moved from Jamaica to NYC, where he opened Queens' Strickly Skillz Barbershop with his brother.

He described himself as a master barber on social media, and touted more than 15,000 followers on Instagram.

A gun was recovered at the scene, PIX11 video shows, and police believe they are looking for a person last seen in a gray sweatsuit and fleeing in a silver vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11's Myles Miller contributed to this report.