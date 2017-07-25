Muslim family finds threatening notes in their Long Island mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MALVERNE, NY — Nassau County Police are investigating after two threatening notes were found in the mailbox of a Muslim family in Malverne.

The homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous told PIX11, has always felt safe in the community. The note came as a surprise.

"It said that they hate Muslims and at they would kills us," the homeowner said about the note. "Nothing like this was ever hinted at us, ever, in the last 20 years that we've been here."

The family plans to install cameras and a security system. The homeowners say they want their children to feel safe and have peace of mind.

Nassau County Police say the notes were discovered Monday afternoon at the family's Norwood Avenue home.

"It's not a joke. There is no joking when it comes to bias crimes," said Detective Vincent Garcia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers in Nassau County at 1 (800) 244-TIPS