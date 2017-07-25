MTA plans to remove subway seats to deal with overcrowding

Get ready to stand – the MTA plans to remove seats in subways.

Seats will be removed to increase capacity on overcrowded trains, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said Tuesday. The plan will only be in place on the L train and shuttle between Grand Central and Times Square.

“We’re having a record number of customers. We also have ancient infrastructure, combined with a lack of capital investment over the long haul,” Lhota said. “These three issues alone are the reasons why the subway system is failing its customers.”

The fix for now is, partially, to increase capacity on the L train by 25 passengers per car with the standing plan. Cars without sears will be painted differently so commuters know if seats are available or not.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called Lhota’s plan “substantive and realistic.”

Here are some other takeaways from Lhota’s conference today:

The entire plan will cost about $8.8 billion – half of which will come from the city. The other half will be paid by the state.

“Raising fares is not an option.”

Cars will be added to trains on the C train line

Overhaul digital communications and develop a new app