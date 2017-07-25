× Missing grandmother with dementia found dead on Brooklyn rooftop

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — An 88-year-old grandmother with dementia who disappeared last week was found dead Tuesday on the rooftop of a Brooklyn building, police said.

Mary-Joyce Bonsignore was last seen about 8:30 a.m. on July 17 on the front porch of her Brooklyn home. Police had issued an alert that she was missing and may be in need of medical attention.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, Bonsignore was found unconscious and unresponsive on the roof of a building on Cropsey Avenue and Bay 20th Street in Bath Beach, about a tenth of a mile away from her home.

Bonsignore was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Bonsignore’s husband of 30 years, Bob Bonsignore, described her as “one of the sweetest people.”

“It tortures me that she is suffering somewhere,” Bonsignore told PIX11 News on Monday.

A frantic search had been underway since last week when the friendly octogenarian wandered away from her home, just as a potentially dangerous heatwave began.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured her slipping down the front steps of her house. Another camera took pictures of her rounding the corner of 19th Avenue onto Cropsey Avenue. Then she appears to have vanished.

In the days since her disappearance, Bonsignore’s neighborhood in Bath Beach was plastered with missing-person posters. The parish at St. Finbar’s Church, where the missing grandma was a member for some 30 years, formed a search team of about 150 people that combed the neighborhood.