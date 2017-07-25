Man pushes panhandler onto Brooklyn subway tracks, steals his cup of change: sources

GREENPOINT, NY — A man shoved a panhandler onto the tracks at the Bedford Avenue L train station and then robbed him early Tuesday, police sources said.

The 50-year-old victim was reading a book at the station just after midnight when he was pushed onto the tracks, police sources said. He smashed his head against the tracks and suffered a laceration.

The culprit grabbed the man’s cup full of about $45 worth of change and ran off, police sources said. Police believe the man is in his 20s and no arrests have been made.

The 50-year-old victim was able to pull himself back onto the platform before an L train pulled into the station, police sources said. He did not make any contact with the third rail.

EMS treated the man’s laceration. The victim refused further treatment at the hospital.

