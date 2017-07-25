Man, 77, with dementia missing from LI home

WESTBURY, N.Y. — A 77-year-old man with dementia has gone missing from his Nassau County home, according to local police.

Alfred Falzon, 77, is described as a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may need medical attention, an online post by the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse states.

He was last seen at his residence on Brushollow Road in the village of Westbury around 2 a.m. Monday, and may be on his way to Howard Beach or Long Island City.

Falzon was last seen wearing a tan collard shirt and khaki pants with a brown belt.

He is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543, and select option No. 1.