‘I lost all my money’: Expectant mother is the face of a cruel Facebook scam in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens — It's a scam that takes such strong advantage of the very innocent and vulnerable that the NYPD is asking for the public's help in catching the four men who it says are carrying it out.

Detectives are also warning others to not become victims. Joining police in their alert is someone who's felt its effects directly and hard.

"Sad and angry," is how Arecely Vega described her feelings in the wake of paying a man $1,700 in cash as a deposit for an apartment here.

The man, who'd said he was the brother of the landlord, hasn't been seen or heard from since he accepted the cash from Vega and her husband, and then gave them a receipt and a set of keys.

When Vega went over to the apartment to look over what she thought would be an empty space, "I got there and somebody lives there," she said. "I lost all my money."

She described herself in Spanish as having been "engañada," or deceived, which was made even more painful by the fact that she and her family are in desperate need of an apartment.

"I'm pregnant," she told PIX11 News, "and I have a daughter, so I'm looking for an apartment. But I can't, because I don't have the money."

Her $1,700, paid out in late April, joins three similar payments made by other victims to three other men who appear to be working together with the man who scammed Vega, according to the NYPD. Detectives say the men list apartments on Facebook whose addresses they pick, seemingly at random, and claim to be the landlords or associates of the landlord.

The men apparently prey on people who are unfamiliar with how the rental market works, so investigators now try to send out a warning.

Detectives are clear on the subject: deposits should only be made on apartments that a prospective tenant has already seen.

Vega is now wishing for the opportunity to go through the whole process anew. Without getting her money back, however, that won't be possible. She said that she was not optimistic that that will happen.

For now, however, more than anything, she said, she wants justice, plain and simple, regarding the man whose deception has left her and her soon-to-grow family renting out a single room with friends.

"I want him to go to jail," she said.