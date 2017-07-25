High-end pet store accused of hiding puppies’ illnesses, undercover investigation finds

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A boutique pet store in Chelsea allegedly hid “illnesses among its high-priced puppies and (failed) to reveal full health information to buyers,” an undercover investigation by The Humane Society of the United States found.

A person who worked with the Humane Society wore a hidden camera while employed at the Chelsea Kennel Club and documented the problems for two months.

The investigator recorded instances of puppies with pneumonia having difficulty breathing and others with open surgical wounds or bloody diarrhea. Puppies with fevers, infections and other illnesses weren’t taken to a veterinarian immediately, the report said.

Video footage shows a Pomeranian with conjunctivitis that made its eyes swell shut, an underweight French bulldog, an English bulldog with pneumonia and a shiba inu with bronchitis.

“Our investigator witnessed shocking disregard for the care these puppies need,” John Goodwin, senior director for The HSUS’ Stop Puppy Mills campaign, said in a statement. “The retail pet industry has a system-wide problem that begins with cruel puppy mills, continues with the way they ship baby animals across the country in cramped quarters and ends with consumers often being sold sick animals at an inflated price.”

The investigator also witnessed employees “bullying” puppies by hitting them with towels and grabbing them roughly, according to the Humane Society.

Dana Derraugh, the owner of Chelsea Kennel Club, said that the employees who were recorded hitting a puppy with a towel and roughly holding another into submission were fired after the allegations came out.

“I know it looks terrible,” Derraugh said. “I never knew about it.”

Derraugh said that the dogs shown in the footage are under veterinary supervision and were recovering. She said “the health department came and checked today, and everything is fine.”

The pet store’s website says that “Chelsea Kennel Club offers progressive, modern and eco-friendly surroundings ideal for caring for and visiting with the puppies – which are kept in large, purpose built runs that were specially designed for the store. Our puppies are healthy, loved and lovable!”

Store employees allegedly removed paperwork about abnormal veterinary findings from puppies’ folders before they were sold, contrary to state law, the investigator said.

The Humane Society of the United States encourages anyone who has bought a sick puppy from a pet store to contact the organization at humanesociety.org/puppycomplaint. New York residents or pet store employees may also contact the New York State Attorney General’s office to report consumer fraud or pet lemon law violations online or via its helpline at 1-866-697-3444. Individuals who have witnessed potential animal cruelty at a puppy mill can also call 1-877-MILL-TIP.