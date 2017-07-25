Charlie Gard’s parents want to take him home to die

LONDON — The parents of the terminally ill British child Charlie Gard were seeking court permission Tuesday to bring their son home from hospital to die.

In a surprise move, the family’s lawyers and mother Connie Yates returned to the High Court after abandoning legal action Monday over treatment for the 11-month old, who is currently on life support.

The court heard that London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), which is caring for Charlie Gard, had concerns about getting the right medical equipment into Charlie’s home and had suggested a hospice and a mediator. Lawyers for Charlie’s parents said they were willing to pay all costs and had other suitable family properties if needed.

“I am sensing that timing is a lot of the problem here,” said Justice Francis, who is presiding over the case. “It now seems to hinge partly on how long parents want to keep Charlie alive at home.”

The judge asked lawyers to draft an order for relevant experts to meet and determine

what is possible.

On Monday, Chris Gard and Yates gave up their fight to take Charlie to the U.S. to be treated by Dr. Michio Hirano, a professor of neurology at the Columbia University Medical Center in New York.

GOSH accused Hirano of bringing false hope to the baby’s parents. In a statement, the hospital also expressed surprise that the doctor had a financial interest in the treatment he was offering.

Hirano told the court in mid-July that a treatment known as nucleoside bypass therapy (NBT) had a small chance of bringing about significant improvement in Charlie’s form of mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome.

“When the hospital was informed that the professor had new laboratory findings causing him to believe NBT would be more beneficial to Charlie than he had previously opined, GOSH’s hope for Charlie and his parents was that that optimism would be confirmed,” said the GOSH statement.

“It was, therefore, with increasing surprise and disappointment that the hospital listened to the professor’s fresh evidence to the court.”

GOSH also accused Hirano of not having read Charlie’s medical or court records before putting forward a treatment.

Hirano’s UK lawyer did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.