Brooklyn grandmother eligible for medical transfer struggles with stairs while waiting months for new home

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Marlene Condell, who lives inside the Howard Park Houses in Crown Heights, has been approved for a medical transfer — but yet she's still waiting for a new home.

While she waits, Condell, who has severe diabetes, lives in a fourth floor walk-up, and struggles up and down the stairs.

"The worst is not being able to see my granddaughter. I miss her so much. They are making it so difficult for me," said Condell.

Condell says her whole life is her granddaughter, 4-year-old Londyn Condell. She admits she sometimes doesn't have the energy to leave her home to visit.

"Two years ago, I thought the struggle was finally over. I was approved by the NYC Housing authority for a medical transfer. I am still waiting," said Condell.

We reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

NYCHA tells PIX11 a transfer request on the unit was modified in December 2015 due to a family member moving out, but an updated request was not made at that time and a new request was submitted in November 2016 but required additional information to be processed.

A spokesperson says," All NYCHA residents deserve homes that meet their needs. We are urgently working to provide this resident with a transfer as soon as possible."

