100-year-old tortoise stolen from Queens found at Metro-North station

BAYSIDE, Queens — A 100-year-old tortoise that was stolen from the Alley Pond Environmental Center in Queens last week has been found at a Metro-North station in Connecticut, police said Tuesday.

A person called 911 to report that a man wanted to trade the African spurred tortoise named Millennium for a musk turtle at the Fairfield Metro North station, according to NYPD.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to the call and took custody of the tortoise.

The man looking to trade the tortoise has not been found.

The African spurred tortoise is the largest mainland tortoise, according to the Alley Pond Environmental Center.

The ​”rare” tortoise w​as​ discovered missing from ​its enclosure​​​ around 4:15 p.m. on July 17 by the center’s head of operations, sources said.

The​ fenced-in enclosure appeared to be forced open and detectives searched for surveillance video, sources said last week.

The animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, offered a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the safe return of the tortoise.