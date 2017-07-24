× Teen who raped Queens shopkeeper ‘old enough to be his grandmother’, robbed others gets prison

QUEENS — Authorities say a teenager who raped a shopkeeper at knifepoint just days after committing two armed robberies has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown says 17-year-old Donovan Fenton was sentenced Monday. The Brooklyn resident pleaded guilty earlier this month.

He forced a 50-year-old woman into the basement of a discount store and raped her on May 6. Fenton then grabbed cash from the store’s register and fled the scene.

“The defendant is just a teenager and still in high school, but his crimes were so vicious and deplorable it baffles how someone so young could do something so horrendous,” Brown said. ” Earlier this month, the defendant pleaded guilty to a crime spree that culminated in the rape of a woman who was old enough to be his grandmother. For this sexual assault and the two armed robberies just days before, the 17-year-old defendant will be locked away from society for a very long time.”

Fenton’s DNA matched the semen from a rape kit, prosectors said.

On April 30 and May 5, he robbed employees at a deli and another store while covering part of his face with a bandanna.