Teen skateboarder dead after Brooklyn hit-and-run; SUV located

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A teenage skateboarder is dead and the vehicle suspected of being involved located unoccupied after a hit-and-run in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

Alejandro Tello, 18, has been identified by police as the man killed in the Sunday afternoon hit-and-run. Police initially reversed the order of the victim's name when identifying him.

The teen was riding a skateboard on Avenue T when he was struck by a SUV turning southbound on West 10th Street from Avenue T, police said. The driver then fled.

There is a traffic light at the intersection, and officials on Sunday said the man was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. It is not known if the SUV driver turned on a red light, but police say he or she should have stopped regardless.

Police say they responded to a 911 call about a crash around 3:10 p.m. and located Alejandro unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The white BMW SUV suspected of being involved has since been located in the area on Bay 14th Street, police said.

It was not occupied and the driver is still sought.

Neighbors say speeding cars on Avenue T have been a longtime problem.

"As the years went by and people got hurt, they put in more lights," Harry Hammerstone said. "I have no idea what else they can do, maybe cameras?"

Another Gravesend resident was the victim of an unsolved hit-and-run in 1994. He still has injuries to his leg and he feels for this victim.

"I pray to god, he's all right and they find the driver," Joe Passantino said.

Last year, 38 deadly hit-and-runs occurred in the city, with only 13 arrests made, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.598345 -73.981712