NY will make it easier to register to vote

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all state agencies to provide voter registration information in an effort to increase participation in elections.

The Democrat announced the executive action on Monday. He also ordered the state’s public colleges and universities to ensure they’re distributing voter registration forms to students as required by state law.

“It is our responsibility to make it as easy as possible for people to vote because that’s what democracy looks like,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Whether you are a student in college or a grandparent living on social security, there should be no artificial barriers to register and take part in the electoral process.”

Additionally, Cuomo said a new task force would be created to make sure state agencies are complying with his directives.

The moves come after the state Legislature balked at bigger voting changes, including automatic voter registration and advance voting.

Last year’s elections prompted an unprecedented number of complaints. Critics of the state’s election system point to restrictions on party enrollment and the lack of early voting as some causes of New York’s chronically low voter turnout.