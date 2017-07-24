New Bronx mom wants new home without roaches, rats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Apollonia Rankin just gave birth Saturday to her third child, Mason Alexander Steele. But what's supposed to be a happy time has become a stressful time.

Rankin and her husband say their home isn't safe. It's filled with rodents and things that need to be repaired. The parents don't want to bring their 3 pounds, 11 ounces son into the home.

"I want someone to give us a chance. A landlord to get us into a home we can raise our family in," said Christopher Steele.

Rankin says his family is part of the a city program called Cityfeps through HRA's Bronx Works. The family has been waiting for months to get a transfer.

"I am very surprised that we are living like this considering all the things we were told about the program when we first signed up for it," said Steele.

PIX11 reached out to the Human Resources Administration. A spokesperson said, "Together with the nonprofit service provider, we are working closely with this family, as we do with all our clients, to ensure that they have a safe and decent place to call home and that they are getting the level of benefits they are eligible for.”

