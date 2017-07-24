Man in wheelchair accidentally fires gun on Brooklyn bus

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man in a wheelchair dropped his gun as he was getting off an MTA bus in Brooklyn Monday and then quickly wheeled away, police said.

He was being helped off the bus near the intersection of Fulton Street and Howard Avenue when the gun went off, officials said. The gun discharged while the man wheeled his electric wheelchair off the bus shortly after 2 p.m.

As passengers panicked, the man picked up the gun and rolled back down the bus’ electric ramp, fleeing the scene, a police spokesperson said. Several people ran off the bus and the bus was also formally evacuated.

None of the passengers suffered any injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the man is in his 30s or 40s.

