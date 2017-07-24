Howard charges into electrical field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s a little nightmare for you: Imagine you wake up one morning and there’s security tape in front of your home and warnings about electrical voltage.

No joke.

It happened to Beatrice Jackson of Crown Heights. Then a Con Ed security team showed up.

She described what happened.

“He said it was harmless. He said they had detected an electrical charge and someone would be out to fix it. When I came back at 11:45 everything was gone. So I figured it was fixed. The next morning I get up and it’s back," Jackson said.

Jackson said she couldn’t get a straight answer. After Con Ed crews showed up and left without doing repairs, she contacted us.

Con Ed’s onsite person gave me a pre-written statement. But it didn’t exactly answer all the questions. Like is it completely safe? So I called and emailed the utility.

I got this statement:

“Contact voltage was detected. Only 1.6 volts - extremely low. But when Con Ed detects anything above one volt, site safety people are sent until a repair crew is dispatched. Due to heat related emergencies, the crew was reassigned. The work will be rescheduled.”

So, Con Ed says things are safe, Beatrice doesn’t have to worry about touching her metal gate, and everyone will feel a little better when the work is done.