Heavy downpours prompt flash flood watch in NYC, parts of NJ

NEW YORK — The week is kicking off with soaking wet conditions, prompting a flash flood watch to be issues across NYC, the lower Hudson Valley and parts of New Jersey Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood watch is in effect through 11 a.m. for the five boroughs, parts of Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland counties, and in New Jersey, Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex and Union counties.

Downpours of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, leading to a chance of flash flooding.

Flash Flood Watch in effect until Monday evening; rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour is possible @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/vDTvYZmHZY — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 24, 2017

Wet weather is expected to greet people as they leave their homes Monday morning, through 10 or 11 a.m.

There will be a break in the heavy downpours, with showers lingering through the day, but they could become heavy once again Monday evening. Thunderstorms are also possible, the weather service warns.

Rain began in some areas late Sunday, and concertgoers at New York's Jones Beach Theater were met with high tide flooding while rocking out to Joan Jett.

While some may have left the show, video provided to PIX11 shows many stayed put:

Following last week's heat wave, temperatures have dropped about 20 degrees. Highs Monday are forecast to hit the mid-70s in the city.

The threat of rain looms through Tuesday, and is back again Thursday and Friday, but the weekend should be gorgeous, with clear skies and highs in the mid-80s.