Brooklyn day care worker arrested after she allegedly sits on 3-year-old girl

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn Day care worker was arrested after she allegedly sat on a 3-year-old girl at Bambi Day Care in Crown Heights last week, officials said Monday.

Ekaterin Silva, 35, was charged with attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted unlawful imprisonment and harassment, court documents show.

Silva allegedly sat on the toddler Thursday morning, officials said. Surveillance video shows the woman place the girl on the bed, sit on her and then immobilize the girl by pulling her arms.

Bail was set at $3,000 during Silva’s arraignment in Kings County Criminal Court. Silva is next scheduled to appear in court on July 28.