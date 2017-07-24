88-year-old grandmother with dementia missing in Brooklyn for more than a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — Bob Bobsignore sits on his porch, waiting for word on the fate of the woman he calls the love of his life: his wife of 30 years, Mary Joyce.

The 88-year-old wife, mother and grandmother suffers from dementia and wandered away from their front porch on 19th Avenue one week ago on July 17 sometime after 8:30 a.m.

"She has a million dollar smile, one of the sweetest people," Bob Bonsignore, her husband, told PIX11. "It tortures me that she is suffering somewhere."

Her daughter said she hasn't given up faith.

"She's one of the strongest women I know," Maire Mason, her daughter, told PIX11. "She is still alive and we are not giving up hope."

Mary Joyce's frantic daughter retraced her steps and showed PIX11 the way her mother walked, slowly and deliberately.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the frail, friendly octogenarian slipping down the front steps of her house. Another camera took pictures of her rounding the corner of 19th Avenue onto Cropsey Avenue. Then she appears to have just vanished.

"We had 150 people show up at our church on Sunday and they combed this entire neighborhood," Rev. Michael Gelfant, pastor of St. Finbar's Church told PIX11. "Mary had been a parishioner for 30 years."

This Bath Beach neighborhood is plastered with missing person posters. There's been no word on Mary Joyce Bonsignore's status. She went missing at the start of a heat wave.

"My mind cannot wrap itself around the fact that someone disappears in this populated area of Brooklyn never to be found again," Father Michael told PIX11.

40.602668 -74.003854