Woman taken into custody in stabbing death of boyfriend at Brooklyn public housing complex

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn –– Police say a woman is in custody in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend at a housing complex in Brooklyn early Sunday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed inside one of Eleanor Roosevelt Houses on Pulaski Street around 3:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to the neck and arm, according to the NYPD,

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

A 30-year-old woman, believed to be the victim’s girlfriend, was taken into custody, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene.