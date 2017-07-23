Teenager crossing Brooklyn street critically injured by hit-and-run SUV driver

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old man was critically injured Sunday after he was hit by an SUV in an apparent hit-and-run incident, police said.

The teen was crossing the street at the intersection of Avenue T and W. 10th Street when an SUV making a left turn crashed into him, police said. The driver did not stay on the scene.

There is a traffic light at the intersection and the teenager was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The teenager was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition.

No identifying information is available for the teen. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.