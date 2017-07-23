News Closeup: Sal Albanese runs for NYC mayor — why he hopes third time is the charm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NYC Councilman Sal Albanese is running for mayor of New York City for the third time. He says he’s running because the incumbent mayor, Bill De Blasio, is not addressing the major issues that are important to the city’s future. Marvin Scott and Albanese discuss his campaign, the issues he feels are most important and what his plan is to improve the lives of all New Yorkers.

A disturbing series of crimes in the city have been committed by people with known mental illnesses. Some had received treatment. None were followed up on or treated sufficiently. Scott and psychotherapist Robi Ludwig talk about the correlation between mental illness and violent crime, and why people who commit these crimes are not being identified in time to save lives.