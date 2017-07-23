Man attacks pregnant woman with machete in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn –– Police say a man was arrested after he attacked a pregnant woman with a machete in Brooklyn.

The assault happened at a building on Church Ave. near E. 96th Street in East Flatbush around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Cops say the woman, 22, got into a fight with Brenton Harry, 57, when he struck the woman in the face with the large knife. She wasn’t cut with the weapon nor did she suffer visible injuries, police said.

She was taken to a hospital where she’s in stable condition.

Harry was arrested at the scene and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said Sunday.