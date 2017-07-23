Here’s how you can donate to NYPD officers with special needs children

The first annual Cars for Kids Autism Awareness Charity Car Show was held in the Bronx Sunday.

All of the events proceed went to help police officers who have special needs children as well as create awareness for autism and other disabilities.

Donations can also be sent online to NYPD C.A.R.E.S. at pdnycares.wixsite.com/mysite. They can also be made through PIX11.com.

The C.A.R.E.S. organization is a support group for all NYPD officers – both current and retired – who have special needs children.