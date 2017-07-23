Fake immigration officers push victim to the ground, rob him in Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn –– Police say men posing as immigration agents pushed a man to the ground and robbed him in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The NYPD says the victim, 25, who was riding a bicycle near Johnson Avenue and Humboldt Street on July 11, around 10 p.m. when four men approached him and told him to get off the bike. The males displayed silver shields and identified themselves as immigration officers to the victim, police said.

Three of the men exited a gray minivan and forcibly pushed the victim to the ground, removing his wallet. One of the men took $60 from him and returned the wallet. The trio reentered the vehicle and drove away to parts unknown.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say the men appear to be in their 20s. Cops released surveillance video showing the men prior the robbery.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.